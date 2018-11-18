Peel police arrest, charge man in Mississauga carjacking with senior still inside

Peel regional police say a man has been charged in Saturday’s carjacking incident in Mississauga, in which a car was stolen while a 96-year-old woman was still inside.

Officers said the incident happened at 1:57 p.m. at a plaza near North Service Road and Dixie Road in Mississauga. They said an elderly woman was in the passenger seat of her car, a blue Toyota Sienna, when Nicholas Forbes, 30, entered the car and drove away with her still inside.

Investigators said the victim was taken to a bank where Forbes used her debit card to make numerous withdrawals of cash. They said he then abandoned the woman in the car at a plaza near Speers Road and Kerr Street in Oakville.

Police said the victim was not injured in the incident. The suspect, they said, was arrested the suspect a short distance away from the vehicle location.

Officers said Forbes has been charged with kidnapping, breach of probation and two counts of robbery. He appeared in court on Sunday.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact police at 905-453-2121 ext. 3410 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.