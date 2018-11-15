$300K in race cars, trailer, auto parts stolen in Selwyn Township

Peterborough County OPP are investigating the theft of a trailer containing two race cars, auto parts and a variety of other items on Wednesday evening.

OPP were called to a storage facility on Edendberry Line in Ennismore in Selwyn Township around 5:30 p.m. to investigate the theft. It’s believed the items were taken sometime between Aug. 5 and Nov. 1.

One of two race cars were stolen from a storage facility in Selwyn Township.

The total value of the theft is more than $300,000, police say.

Police say the following items were stolen:

2006 black Pace PRG car trailer bearing Ontario marker R8077P

2004 orange Suburu IR4 race car- no marker

2004 white/black Suburu IWS race car- no marker

Two spare motors

Three spare dog box and sequential transmissions

Spare rally and recce suspension

Two spare rear differentials

Four spare axels

Control arms and lateral links

Two spare sub frames

One spare brakes set

lights

Wheels and tires

Tools and jacks

Helmets, intercoms, racing suits

Spare body parts

Compressor and two generators

Custom tents and BBQ

Two GPS units

TV, laptop computer, tablet, printer

Three radios (one base, two car mounted)

Car covers, straps, trailer jack / spare, bins)

Anyone with information is asked to call OPP or Crime Stoppers.