$300K in race cars, trailer, auto parts stolen in Selwyn Township

Greg Davis By Videographer/Online Journalist  Global News

One of two race cars stolen along with the trailer they were inside.

Peterborough County OPP
Peterborough County OPP are investigating the theft of a trailer containing two race cars, auto parts and a variety of other items on Wednesday evening.

OPP were called to a storage facility on Edendberry Line in Ennismore in Selwyn Township around 5:30 p.m. to investigate the theft. It’s believed the items were taken sometime between Aug. 5 and Nov. 1.

 

    One of two race cars were stolen from a storage facility in Selwyn Township.

This trailer containing two race cars was stolen.

Peterborough County OPP

The total value of the theft is more than $300,000, police say.

Police say the following items were stolen:

  • 2006 black Pace PRG car trailer bearing Ontario marker R8077P
  • 2004 orange Suburu IR4 race car- no marker
  • 2004 white/black Suburu IWS race car- no marker
  • Two spare motors
  • Three spare dog box and sequential transmissions
  • Spare rally and recce suspension
  • Two spare rear differentials
  • Four spare axels
  • Control arms and lateral links
  • Two spare sub frames
  • One spare brakes set
  • lights
  • Wheels and tires
  • Tools and jacks
  • Helmets, intercoms, racing suits
  • Spare body parts
  • Compressor and two generators
  • Custom tents and BBQ
  • Two GPS units
  • TV, laptop computer, tablet, printer
  • Three radios (one base, two car mounted)
  • Car covers, straps, trailer jack / spare, bins)

Anyone with information is asked to call OPP or Crime Stoppers.

