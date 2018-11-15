$300K in race cars, trailer, auto parts stolen in Selwyn Township
Peterborough County OPP are investigating the theft of a trailer containing two race cars, auto parts and a variety of other items on Wednesday evening.
OPP were called to a storage facility on Edendberry Line in Ennismore in Selwyn Township around 5:30 p.m. to investigate the theft. It’s believed the items were taken sometime between Aug. 5 and Nov. 1.
The total value of the theft is more than $300,000, police say.
Police say the following items were stolen:
- 2006 black Pace PRG car trailer bearing Ontario marker R8077P
- 2004 orange Suburu IR4 race car- no marker
- 2004 white/black Suburu IWS race car- no marker
- Two spare motors
- Three spare dog box and sequential transmissions
- Spare rally and recce suspension
- Two spare rear differentials
- Four spare axels
- Control arms and lateral links
- Two spare sub frames
- One spare brakes set
- lights
- Wheels and tires
- Tools and jacks
- Helmets, intercoms, racing suits
- Spare body parts
- Compressor and two generators
- Custom tents and BBQ
- Two GPS units
- TV, laptop computer, tablet, printer
- Three radios (one base, two car mounted)
- Car covers, straps, trailer jack / spare, bins)
Anyone with information is asked to call OPP or Crime Stoppers.
