Selwyn Township named second-safest community in Canada

According to an article in Maclean’s, Selwyn Township ranks second to only Rothesay and Quispamsis, N.B., on a list of the safest communities in Canada.

The township of 15,417 just north of Peterborough, has a crime severity index (CSI) of 18.7. There were no homicides there in 2017. The break-and-enter rate per 100,000 people is 116.75, while the level one assault rate for the same amount of people is 110.27.

“I think it reflects the reality of what our community is,” said Andy Mitchell, mayor-elect for Selwyn Twp. “It’s a great community to live in, to do business in. It’s a nice distinction to have.”

Selwyn Twp. is policed by Ontario Provincial Police with the exception of the village of Lakefield, which is policed by the Peterborough Police Service.

According to its numbers, overall crime is down in the village.

“The key is visibility, just being in the community and available and letting people know you’re there,” said Staff Sgt. John Lyons of Peterborough Police. “We host events in the community that draw a positive police response which we get involved in.”

Other Peterborough-area communities cracking the list include Hamilton Twp. in 5th place, Trent Hills in 29th and Brighton in 34th.