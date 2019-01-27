Car drives into Lake Ontario near Toronto’s Billy Bishop Airport: police

TORONTO – Police say a vehicle drove into the waters of Lake Ontario near an airport in downtown Toronto on Sunday morning.

Police say the vehicle entered the water about 20 to 25 feet from the dock at Billy Bishop Airport at around 7 a.m.

Officers do not know whether somebody was in the vehicle at the time.

Police say their marine unit is still trying to remove the car from the water.

Police also say the circumstances of the crash are still under investigation.