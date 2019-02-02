Popular Brossard ice rink, Les 4 Glaces to close after reaching ‘the end of its economic life’

After nearly 40 years hosting ice sports for the community of Brossard, the popular Les 4 Glaces arena will be closing.

Canlan Ice Sports Corp (ICE) the company who owns the building announced they will be selling the four-rink facility.

After a yearly evaluation, Canlan — who operate recreational sports facilities across North America — said in a statement.

“At 39 years old, Les 4 Glaces has reached the end of its economic life as a recreational ice rink,” said Joey St-Aubin, President and CEO of Canlan Ice Sports Corp.

Repairs are needed to the ice refrigeration system as well as sustainable work on the building’s roof.

Estimates for the repairs add up into the millions according to Les 4 Galces general manager Jean- François Caudron.

“I was shocked,” Caudron said. “I never expected them to come here and announce that we were closing for good.”

Caudron says closing Les 4 Glaces is going affect not only the leagues but minor hockey on the South Shore.

Hundreds of leagues and teams will be displaced by the closure, a reality hockey coach Laurent Lemieux is facing.

“Now we don’t have anywhere to go. For us this is not good news,” Lemieux said.

He has been scrambling to find a new place to hold his practices once the new year comes. He has yet to find a viable option as he says many are too far or already at capacity.

Located right off Taschereau Blvd., the arena’s property is a prime location.

Listed at $9.9 million, the property is just steps away from the Champlain Mall and a future REM station.

These factors have many believing the lot will be transformed into a condominium development project.

The real estate company in charge of the sale, Terramont Commercial, has drawn up possibilities for the 250,000-square-foot area.

Those include the condominiums and green space.

Officials say the announcement of the closure will not affect business. Les 4 Glaces will be fully operational until May 5, when it is expected to permanently close its doors.