Chilliwack fire crews fight two residential blazes

Chilliwack firefighters were kept busy with two residential fires on Saturday.

At about 12:10 pm, the Chilliwack Fire Department was alerted to a fire at a single storey residence in the 9300 block of Broadway.

Crews quickly brought that blaze under control and managed to keep it from spreading from a single bedroom.

The entire home, however, was extensively damaged by smoke and heat.

Two family dogs are credited with alerting the home’s four occupants to the fire, and they all made it out safely.

The cause is under investigation, though firefighters note the home did not have working fire alarms.

Then, just eight minutes after arriving at the Broadway fire, crews were alerted to another residential fire in the 45000 block of Reece Avenue.

Arriving crews found a small amount amount of smoke and flame coming from the exterior of the home near the roof.

That fire too was quickly put out. No one was hurt.

Damage was limited to a small area outside the home near the electrical service.