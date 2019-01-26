Toronto police investigating alleged attempted child abduction in Etobicoke

Toronto police are investigating an alleged attempted child abduction that happened in Etobicoke on the afternoon of Friday, Jan. 25.

Police said a group of children aged 10 to 11 were walking down the street in the area of Park Lawn and Berry roads around 3 p.m. when they were approached from behind by a man.

Investigators said the man attempted to grab one of the children and pull them away.

The group of children then began screaming, the man let go of the child and the children ran away.

The suspect is described as 50 years old and 6′ tall, with a medium-to-heavy build, short white hair and an unshaven face.

He was wearing a light green or khaki bomber-style jacket, a grey or black winter hat and black sunglasses.

The incident came just hours after Peel Regional Police announced they are seeking a suspect in connection with an alleged attempted child abduction that happened in Brampton on Thursday.

It is unclear if the two incidents are linked, though the suspect descriptions in each case are different.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

