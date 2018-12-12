Man arrested after attempted abduction at Oakville school: Halton police

Halton police have arrested a 47-year-old man after an alleged attempted abduction at an Oakville elementary school.

Officers were called just before 9 a.m. Wednesday to St. Marguerite d’Youville Catholic Elementary School on Bayshire Drive, where a man was seen forcibly attempting to lead a young boy towards a vehicle.

A number of bystanders, including staff and parents, intervened.

The boy was not harmed during the incident and the man was arrested by police on the scene.

The investigation revealed the accused is the father of the boy and his attempt to take his child was in contravention of a Family Court Order.

Police say moments before grabbing his son, the accused mistakenly grabbed another student at the school.

His name will not be released to protect the identity of the victim.

The accused was held in custody pending a bail hearing on Thursday.

One male has been arrested for an attempted parental/child abduction following an investigation into an incident in the vicinity of St. Marguerite D'Youville Elementary School in Oakville. Additional information is available here: https://t.co/tXWPFzGJsQ ^jh pic.twitter.com/Zq0NZPIhSE — Halton Police (@HaltonPolice) December 12, 2018