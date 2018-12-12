Canada
December 12, 2018

Oakville stand-off ends safely with one man taken into custody

By Reporter  Global News

Halton Police were called to a home on Tansley Drive around 11p.m. Tuesday, for reports of a man inside the home, who was despondent and harming himself with a knife.

A 37-year-old man has been arrested after a standoff with police in Oakville.

Halton Police were called to a home on Tansley Drive around 11 p.m. Tuesday for reports that a man inside the home was despondent and harming himself with a knife.

Police began negotiating with the man, but they say his behaviour escalated, he refused requests to disarm himself, he threatened officers and he asked police to end his life.

As a result, officers evacuated the other residents in the building, including three children.

Two hours later, the man was safely taken into custody.

