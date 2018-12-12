Oakville stand-off ends safely with one man taken into custody

A 37-year-old man has been arrested after a standoff with police in Oakville.

Halton Police were called to a home on Tansley Drive around 11 p.m. Tuesday for reports that a man inside the home was despondent and harming himself with a knife.

Police began negotiating with the man, but they say his behaviour escalated, he refused requests to disarm himself, he threatened officers and he asked police to end his life.

As a result, officers evacuated the other residents in the building, including three children.

Two hours later, the man was safely taken into custody.