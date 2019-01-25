Suspect sought after attempted child abduction in Brampton: Peel police

Peel Regional Police are looking for a suspect wanted in connection with an alleged attempted abduction of a nine-year-old girl in Brampton.

Police said the incident happened Thursday between 2:45 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. as the girl was walking home from school in the area of Creditview Road and Sandalwood Parkway.

It is alleged an unknown man approached the victim and grabbed her arm. Police said the girl managed to break free and seek help from an adult.

The suspect is described as a man between 30 and 40 years of age, brown skin, slim build and a black beard with some grey hairs.

He was last seen wearing a black leather jacket with a gold zipper, a black and gold toque, and black shoes.

Police are asking residents with surveillance footage in the area to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 22 Division Criminal Investigation Bureau at (905) 453–2121 ext. 2233 or Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.