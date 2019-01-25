Quebec wants Justin Trudeau to address its list of demands

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was back in Quebec City after the Quebec government presented Trudeau with a list of demands ahead of next fall’s federal election.

The provincial government was hoping Trudeau would address some of those demands, but it was left disappointed.

Trudeau spoke in front of the Chamber of Commerce about his government’s plan for the economy, but Quebec’s deputy premier says she was hoping for more from the prime minister’s speech.

“We would have appreciated some firmer commitments regarding our issues,” said Geneviève Guilbault.

The lengthy wish list from the government included demands like funding for public transit projects, a single federal and provincial income tax return, and more control for the province in selecting immigrants.

Earlier this week, Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister lashed out against Quebec’s demands, saying it was disrespectful to the rest of Canada.

Guilbault responded on Friday, saying the Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ) government wants all that’s possible for the province.

“We always said we were a nationalist party, so it’s obvious to us that we will ask everything that’s possible for our province of Quebec,” she said.

“So we suggest that the premier in Manitoba just does the same.”

Over the course of January, Trudeau has been spending a lot of time in Quebec. He attended a cabinet retreat last week in Sherbrooke, followed by a town hall-style meeting in Saint-Hyacinthe. It has some people wondering if he’s already started campaigning in the province ahead of the October election.

When asked if this conflict between Quebec and some western premiers would harm Trudeau’s campaign, the prime minister said Canadians have more in common than they do differences.

“That is what I’m going to focus on and, quite frankly, that is where those who seek to divide Canadians one against the other will always ultimately fail,” Trudeau said.

After the speech, Trudeau had a private meeting with members of the Quebec City Islamic Cultural Centre. Tuesday marks the second anniversary of the mosque shooting.