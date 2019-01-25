Edmonton Eskimos re-sign linebacker Korey Jones

The Edmonton Eskimos re-signed International linebacker Korey Jones to a one-year contract on Friday.

Jones is a six-year CFL veteran and will be entering his fourth season with the Eskimos.

Last season Jones recorded 13 defensive tackles, 13 special teams tackles, one fumble recovery and one interception in 17 games played.

Over his CFL career, Jones has registered 102 defensive tackles, 41 defensive tackles, three fumble recoveries, three pass knockdowns, two interceptions and one forced fumble.

The Eskimos have also signed Canadian receiver Harry McMaster, who they drafted in the seventh round of the 2018 CFL Draft.

He spent the season on the team’s suspended list following training camp.