Edmonton Eskimos announce contract extension for receiver Adjei

The Edmonton Eskimos on Thursday signed national receiver Natey Adjei to a two-year contract extension which will take him through to the end of the 2020 CFL season.

Last season, Adjei played in all 18 games and caught 20 passes for 193 yards and scored one touchdown. He finished tied for second on the Eskimos in special teams tackles with 13. Adjei has recorded 28 special teams tackles over the last two seasons.

He will be entering his sixth CFL season and fourth with the Eskimos. For his career, Adjei has 370 receiving yards, two touchdowns and 33 special teams tackles.

Adjei was due to become a free-agent on Feb. 12.

During Grey Cup week in Edmonton, Adjei served as 630 CHED’s guest Grey Cup Festival reporter as he and Morley Scott gave fans an up-close look at some of the best sights and sounds of Grey Cup week.

Our Grey Cup roving reporter @Tey11_ hit the festival grounds in an attempt to get Grey Cup predictions. Who do festival goers think will win the 106th Grey Cup tonight? Watch the full video here: https://t.co/36b1pAmbMS pic.twitter.com/aSLVsDkiC7 — 630CHED (@630CHED) November 25, 2018