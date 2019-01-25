EMSB chairperson Angela Mancini should resign, argue commissioners

After staying under the radar for months now, embattled English Montreal School Board (EMSB) chairperson Angela Mancini resurfaced Friday.

She attended an EMSB event at a school in Hampstead; it was her first public appearance since October.

READ MORE: EMSB cancels plans to open French immersion school in NDG to address overcrowding

Earlier this month, the Quebec government launched two investigations into allegations of mismanagement at the school board.

WATCH: Quebec Education Minister Jean-François Roberge outlines allegations against the EMSB

“I will be meeting with investigators shortly,” Mancini said.

“The allegations are…at the administrative level, so we are hoping to shed some light on it for the public.”

Despite withering criticism of her tenure, Mancini remained steadfast that she’s not going anywhere.

READ MORE: Infighting escalates with legal action at English Montreal School Board

She said her recent time away from the council was due to illness.

READ MORE: Quebec launches investigation into alleged mismanagement at EMSB

“We have a 98 per cent success rate, our financial house is in order,” Mancini argued.

Despite her public show of confidence, many on the EMSB board say it’s time for her to go.

“The issues are piling up and at this point, she does not have the confidence of the council,” commissioner Julien Feldman said.

READ MORE: English Montreal School Board chair sanctioned by ethics commissioner

“We want to turn the page. We want her to resign and I think the council will start turning up the pressure at this point.”

WATCH BELOW: Quebec Education Minister Jean-Francois Roberge says the operations of the EMSB will be verified

Vice-Chairperson Joe Ortona insisted the council has been working well in her absence.

“She’s been gone for three months. What does that say about someone’s leadership?” he said.

“The board is not dysfunctional. The board has, and the council has, never worked better. Clearly we don’t see eye-to-eye and she doesn’t see eye-to-eye with very many people on the council right now.”

Aside from the government investigations, Mancini has personally had to deal with ethical violations.

READ MORE: Montreal West parents worry about room at Edinburgh Elementary for local kids

She was ordered to publicly apologize to EMSB Director General Ann-Marie Matheson for rudeness at a meeting last year.

Global News has learned the council has called for a special meeting Monday night.

READ MORE: Quebec appoints auditor to look into English school board scandals

There is a possibility the commissioners will express their lack of confidence in Mancini and demand her resignation.