EMSB cancels plans to open French immersion school in NDG to address overcrowding

The English Montreal School Board (EMSB) has cancelled plans to open a new French immersion school at the former St. Ignatius Loyola building in Montreal’s NDG borough.

The EMSB’s first “Français Plus” elementary program was expected to open as early as August for the 2019-2020 school year, offering full French immersion until Grade 4.

Officials say they first have to deal with the problem of overcrowding in three local schools: Willingdon Elementary in NDG, running at almost 100 per cent capacity; Merton School in Côte-Saint-Luc at 107 per cent; and Edinburgh Elementary in Montreal West, running at 127 per cent over capacity.

The board is hoping one of the schools will use the St. Ignatius Loyola building to open a junior annex campus.

“There would be efforts made to provide busing so there could be a lot of joint activities still,” EMSB spokesperson Mike Cohen said.

“Right now, it is up to those parents to think it over. We are hoping one of them will buy into it and we believe this will go toward resolving the overcrowding problem.”

The EMSB admits Edinburgh Elementary, with the biggest overcrowding problem, needs the annex space the most.

“It makes parents a little nervous because a lot of the people that should be able to get in aren’t getting in because siblings have rights and they take precedence,” said parent Jenie Wong.

Yet, Edinburgh’s governing board has complained the building — at one kilometre away — is too far.

“They have a decision to make: do they want to vie for this building or do they want to stay with the status quo, which is turning people away,” Cohen said.

Edinburgh said it was hoping to take over the space of Mountainview School on Côte-Saint-Luc Road, a few hundred metres away.

Parents say it’s the most convenient, but the EMSB recently shut down that option because Batshaw Youth Services is using the building for children with specific needs and they can’t be moved.

Edinburgh’s board of directors refused Global News’ request for comment, saying it is currently studying all options.

The EMSB says a decision on which school takes over the annex site will come Feb. 20.