These are the artists performing at the 2019 Grammys so far

The Recording Academy announced its second lineup of performers on Thursday morning, revealing that there’ll be no shortage of variety during the 61st Annual Grammy Awards this February.
Six-time Grammy winners Red Hot Chili Peppers will be topping the line up in an unexpected and unique joint performance with rapper Post Malone.
In an official statement, The Academy has promised the pairing to be “an unforgettable Grammy moment.”
In his debut year, Malone, 23, has been nominated for four individual awards, including album of the year for Beerbongs & Bentleys.
Also joining the roster is seven-time Grammy nominee Brandi Carlile, Miley Cyrus, who was nominated in 2014 with Bangerz for Best Pop Vocal Album, and up-and-coming R&B star H.E.R., who has been nominated for five awards this year, including Best New Artist.
#Grammys quickly became a trending Twitter topic in wake of the news. Artists took to the internet to share their gratitude and excitement for the prestigious award show.
The 2019 Grammy nominations were announced in early December, and Malone, Lady Gaga and Cardi B took the lead with the most nominations.
Chart-toppers Drake and Shawn Mendes made Canadians proud by also picking up multiple nominations at this year’s Grammy Awards.
Cardi B, Mendes and Camila Cabello were revealed as the first lineup of 2019 Grammy performers last week, along with Janelle Monáe, Dan + Shay and American country singer Kacey Musgraves.
The 2019 Grammy nominee list is available here. Alicia Keys is set to host the highly-anticipated ceremony.
Dedicated fans and music lovers alike jumped online to share their opinions for this year’s show.
Most of them were very pleased with the live acts.
In response to those in doubt, one user tried his hand at mashing together the Chili Pepper’s Snow (Hey Oh) with Malone’s Rockstar.
The response successfully supported the idea that the musicians likely have something clever hidden up their sleeves.
The 61st Annual Grammy Awards will air on Sunday, Feb. 10, at 8 p.m. ET.
