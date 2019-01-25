These are the artists performing at the 2019 Grammys so far

The Recording Academy announced its second lineup of performers on Thursday morning, revealing that there’ll be no shortage of variety during the 61st Annual Grammy Awards this February.

Six-time Grammy winners Red Hot Chili Peppers will be topping the line up in an unexpected and unique joint performance with rapper Post Malone.

In an official statement, The Academy has promised the pairing to be “an unforgettable Grammy moment.”

In his debut year, Malone, 23, has been nominated for four individual awards, including album of the year for Beerbongs & Bentleys.

Also joining the roster is seven-time Grammy nominee Brandi Carlile, Miley Cyrus, who was nominated in 2014 with Bangerz for Best Pop Vocal Album, and up-and-coming R&B star H.E.R., who has been nominated for five awards this year, including Best New Artist.

#Grammys quickly became a trending Twitter topic in wake of the news. Artists took to the internet to share their gratitude and excitement for the prestigious award show.

Red Hot Chili Peppers will join @PostMalone for a special performance at the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards! Watch live on CBS on Sunday, February 10th at 8pm ET/5pm PT #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/kcSbK1MZoM — Red Hot ChiliPeppers (@ChiliPeppers) January 24, 2019

Performing this year at the Grammmmmmyyyyyzzzzzz!!!! 2/10/19 on CBS! @RecordingAcad pic.twitter.com/JHLRMgCvq6 — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) January 25, 2019

The 2019 Grammy nominations were announced in early December, and Malone, Lady Gaga and Cardi B took the lead with the most nominations.

Chart-toppers Drake and Shawn Mendes made Canadians proud by also picking up multiple nominations at this year’s Grammy Awards.

Cardi B, Mendes and Camila Cabello were revealed as the first lineup of 2019 Grammy performers last week, along with Janelle Monáe, Dan + Shay and American country singer Kacey Musgraves.

The 2019 Grammy nominee list is available here. Alicia Keys is set to host the highly-anticipated ceremony.

Dedicated fans and music lovers alike jumped online to share their opinions for this year’s show.

Most of them were very pleased with the live acts.

OH MY GOD POST MALONE AND THE RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS ARE PERFORMING TOGETHER AT THE GRAMMYS I AM SHOOOOOK — Sydney Hall (@SydneyHall23) January 25, 2019

i NEED miley and camila to take a picture together at the Grammys 😩 give us what we deserve pls @MileyCyrus @Camila_Cabello — becca loves camila (@karlasdestiny) January 24, 2019

Prediction – @brandicarlile is going to be the darling of the #GRAMMYs She will be the artist everyone will be talking about and it's about damn time. Consume everything she's ever put out before the show, Brandi is one of the best singer songwriters out there. — Mara Davis (@MaraDavis) January 25, 2019

i guess this year i must watch the grammys for janelle monae — roma best picture (@evitabway) January 21, 2019

Usually don’t sit around to watch award shows, but make room on the sofa for me cause I’m not missing this. 🤩🤤🎶 Red Hot Chili Peppers to Perform With Post Malone at the Grammys https://t.co/nifibs0j5N — Meredith Mack (@TheMeredithMack) January 25, 2019

cardi b, miley cyrus, and red hot chili peppers are all performing at the grammys. i could cry — sav ☾ (@5avannaa) January 25, 2019

I don't get why people against the idea of Post Malone and Red Hot Chili Peppers to perform together at Grammys!! You know what I like about RHCP, They are open, like to have fun, and don’t think they’re too good for any other musician. — محمد طارق (@MTaarekk) January 25, 2019

In response to those in doubt, one user tried his hand at mashing together the Chili Pepper’s Snow (Hey Oh) with Malone’s Rockstar.

The response successfully supported the idea that the musicians likely have something clever hidden up their sleeves.

The 61st Annual Grammy Awards will air on Sunday, Feb. 10, at 8 p.m. ET.

Here is the current list of performers

Red Hot Chili Peppers & Post Malone

Miley Cyrus

Cardi B

Shawn Mendes

Camila Cabello

Janelle Monáe

Brandi Carlile

Kacey Musgraves

H.E.R.

Dan + Shay

