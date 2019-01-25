Separate crashes snarl traffic on the Port Mann Bridge on Friday

There are major delays on the Port Mann Bridge on Friday morning due to a series of separate crashes.
One of those crashes was on the west end of the bridge as motorists made their way into Coquitlam. It involved a semi-trailer truck and a dump truck in the right lane westbound.
That crash is now cleared but the congestion remains.
Just after the Lougheed Highway overpass, going westbound, there is another collision in the left lane, which is also affecting traffic heading into Coquitlam.
However, the biggest back-up remains on the Surrey side of the bridge due to an earlier crash that has now cleared.
Traffic was down to one lane for quite some time and that snarled traffic getting to the bridge.
Drivers should avoid the area if they can as congestion clears.
