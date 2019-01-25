Traffic
January 25, 2019 10:54 am
Updated: January 25, 2019 11:18 am

Separate crashes snarl traffic on the Port Mann Bridge on Friday

By Online Supervisor BC  Global News

Drivers heading to the Port Mann Bridge Friday morning are getting stuck in heavy traffic due to now three separate crashes in the region. Drivers should avoid the area if they can.

There are major delays on the Port Mann Bridge on Friday morning due to a series of separate crashes.

One of those crashes was on the west end of the bridge as motorists made their way into Coquitlam. It involved a semi-trailer truck and a dump truck in the right lane westbound.

That crash is now cleared but the congestion remains.

Just after the Lougheed Highway overpass, going westbound, there is another collision in the left lane, which is also affecting traffic heading into Coquitlam.

However, the biggest back-up remains on the Surrey side of the bridge due to an earlier crash that has now cleared.

Traffic was down to one lane for quite some time and that snarled traffic getting to the bridge.

Drivers should avoid the area if they can as congestion clears.

