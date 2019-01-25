Separate crashes snarl traffic on the Port Mann Bridge on Friday

There are major delays on the Port Mann Bridge on Friday morning due to a series of separate crashes.

One of those crashes was on the west end of the bridge as motorists made their way into Coquitlam. It involved a semi-trailer truck and a dump truck in the right lane westbound.

That crash is now cleared but the congestion remains.

CLEAR – #BCHwy1 WB Vehicle incident at the west end of the #PortMann Bridge in the right thru lane. Expect major delays due to congestion, a reminder that the HOV lane remains blocked WB west of the #BCHwy7 on-ramp #SurreyBC #Coquitlam — Drive BC (@DriveBC) January 25, 2019

Just after the Lougheed Highway overpass, going westbound, there is another collision in the left lane, which is also affecting traffic heading into Coquitlam.

However, the biggest back-up remains on the Surrey side of the bridge due to an earlier crash that has now cleared.

#PortMann – Collision involving a dump truck westbound at the west end in the right thru lane. Massive delays from the earlier crash have traffic backed east of 160th — Katelin Owsianski (@KOwsianski) January 25, 2019

Traffic was down to one lane for quite some time and that snarled traffic getting to the bridge.

Drivers should avoid the area if they can as congestion clears.