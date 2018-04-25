Port Mann Bridge reopens after police incident
Highway 1 near the Port Mann Bridge was briefly shut down Tuesday night due to a police incident.
Surrey RCMP say officers responded to a complaint of a person requiring assistance and had to close off both lanes for the safety of the public.
That incident has since been resolved and one person has been taken into custody.
No one was injured.
