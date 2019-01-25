Brooke Lynn Hytes announced as first Canadian ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ contestant

For the first time in Rupaul’s Drag Race history, a Canadian queen will compete for the title of America’s Next Drag Superstar.

Drag queen performer Brooke Lynn Hytes is filling some tall shoes as the first Canadian competitor to be featured on the Emmy-winning series.

Dubbed as the Queen of the North, Hytes is the drag persona of Brock Hayhoe, who originally hails from Toronto, Ont.

Hytes will compete for the crown and a grand prize of US$100,000 in a series of weekly challenges while battling it out against 14 other fierce queens to prove she has the charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent to be crowned the winner of Season 11.

Hytes began as a ballet student at the National Ballet School in Toronto before gravitating to drag at Toronto bars and nightclubs. Eventually Hytes headed stateside to pursue a drag performance career in New York.

Canadian fans of RuPaul’s Drag Race have long griped that a homegrown performer hadn’t appeared on the series, despite a vibrant array of acts to choose from across the country. Part of the challenge was getting a Visa to work stateside.

The Season 11 queens were announced on Jan. 24 by Adam Rippon and Season 10 winner Aquaria in a live YouTube announcement.

“I’ve been watching the show since the very beginning and it’s something I never thought I’d be able to do because I’m Canadian,” Hytes said in the YouTube announcement.

“I have to be legal to work here, and I made it happen. I make stuff happen, what can I say?”

In the years that followed, Hytes bounced between Canada and the United States, eventually landing in Nashville after winning the 2014 Miss Continental pageant with a ballet performance of Britney Spears’ I’m a Slave 4 U.

Many fans took to Twitter to discuss the Canadian queen joining the cast.

We love Brooke Lynn Hytes! Remember how sweet she was at our Diva Bruch? Good luck sweetheart😍🌈😍! Meet Brooke Lynn Hytes: 'First Canadian Queen' | RuPaul's Drag Race Seas… https://t.co/p6QxlgPhEX via @YouTube — TorontoPflag (@TorontoPflag) January 25, 2019

Do you think the CBC will make one of those Heritage Minutes about the time Brooke Lynn Heights became the first Canadian drag queen to compete in RuPaul's Drag Race? pic.twitter.com/kyQAsdXsPh — Ian Lynch (@iamianlynch) January 24, 2019

The first Canadian drag queen on RuPaul's Drag Race and she's wearing a bus driver wig pic.twitter.com/QpCb819Jkp — 𝓶𝓪𝓭𝓲𝓼𝓸𝓷 🌻 (@MadisonCarlin) January 24, 2019

This is now a Brooke Lynn Hytes stan account until further notice #DragRace — mitchell cheeseman (@MitchCheeseman) January 24, 2019

YAAAASSS @brocklynnhytes representing CANADA for the first time on RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 11! (former ballerina with lesballetstrockadero) https://t.co/a0nSjjCz08 — Allison Moore (@Allisonlmoore) January 24, 2019

FINALLY!! Congrats to my sister wives Brooke Lynn Hytes and Nina West on making season 11 RuPaul's Drag Race!!!! Go forth and slay!!! — Aurora Sexton (@AuroraSexton) January 24, 2019

Brooke Lynn Hytes. She's former Miss Continental from Canada, but works here at a Nashville club. Trained ballet dancer. All around slay tbh. pic.twitter.com/6cWnyieTp2 — ✨MR✨ (@MikeSteveRob) January 23, 2019

When I tell you I cried 😭 I’m so proud i could puke #teamhytes #brookelynnhytes https://t.co/NA21wfatDq — Courtney Conquers (@courtneyconquer) January 24, 2019

Brooke Lynn Hytes haha i get it. Canadian kweeen no 3 pic.twitter.com/0o796oRV3c — Matthew Null (@itsmatthewnull) January 24, 2019

Im so excited for Rupauls Drag Race season 11. Not only does Miss Vanjie come back, but also Plastique Tiara a person whom I've been following for awhile is on it which was a great surprise! And FINALLY A Canadian drag Queen! Brooke Lynn Hytes. pic.twitter.com/8X4I1pjSmA — Chris Venus Angel (@ChrisVist) January 25, 2019

—With files from The Canadian Press