January 25, 2019 9:39 am

White Rock Council to consider allowing dogs on the promenade

By Senior Reporter  CKNW

Business owners along White Rock's waterfront say the destruction of the pier is compounding an already bad situation.

White Rock council is considering a bylaw change that would let owners walk their dogs on the waterfront promenade during off-season months.

Dogs are currently not allowed on the waterfront walkway but council wants to hear from the public about the issue at a forum next week.

Professional dog-walker Sylvie LaBillois — perhaps surprisingly — does not think dogs on the seawall is a good idea.

“It’s very busy during the summer months. There’s a lot of seniors in White Rock and children walking and I just think (of) the safety of the people and also (of people) not picking up after the dog.”

The Semiahmoo First Nation will also be consulted, as will BNSF, the railway from which the city leases the promenade land.

