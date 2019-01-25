Okanagan comic book author getting ready to publish second in series

He’s the author of The Supers comic book and according to Chris Morris, the journey to publication wasn’t easy.

“Just to get people involved as far as artists and stuff took a long time,” Morris said.

Morris shared his journey to have his 80-page comic book published with a small crowd at the downtown Kelowna library on Thursday night.

The Penticton author raised just over $3,000 for his first book through crowdfunding, to pay the publisher and artists, he said.

“I have a lot of artists. One from Indonesia, one artist from Mexico but a lot of my artists work in Calgary, Edmonton, Vancouver and Saskatoon who I have met over the years and now become friends with,” Morris said.

The Supers: 3rd Best Superhero Team in the World is a story about a group that defends Earth.

“There are characters from all over the world. They are international heros. Celcius is Canadian. He has ice powers,” Morris said.

A recent review of Morris’ work called it “entertaining.”

“It’s refreshing to see a team of ‘not the best but good enough’ real life heroes take the center stage by storm, complete with romance, snarky comments and relatable issues like Starka’s social media addiction,” said the review at officialsierensofsequential.com. “From visible disabilities to LGBTQ characters to a woman of colour, The Supers really does hit the cornerstone for most of comics under-represented groups in ways that feel authentic and not like forced tokenism.”

Morris is planning a second crowdfunding campaign to publish another book.