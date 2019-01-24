Saskatchewan Huskies

January 24, 2019 1:08 pm
Updated: January 24, 2019 1:15 pm

Nicked-up Saskatchewan Huskies men’s basketball looking at top four

By and Global News

WATCH ABOVE: The Saskatchewan Huskies men’s basketball team wraps up their home schedule this weekend when they host the third-place Alberta Golden Bears at the PAC. Asa Rehman has more.

The Saskatchewan Huskies men’s basketball team currently sits seventh in Canada West, six points behind the third-place Alberta Golden Bears.

Despite their 9-7 record, the Dogs currently rank fifth in the conference RPI (rating percentage index) standings, which are used to seed the top-12 teams once the regular season ends.

READ MORE: Look back at 1st half of Saskatchewan Huskies basketball seasons

If the Huskies manage to pick up a few more wins heading into the playoffs, they could end up with a first-round bye and home-court advantage in the second round.

“It’d be big for us right now because a couple guys are kind of nicked up,” fifth-year Huskies forward Joseph Barker said.

“Everyone’s playing through injuries right now so it’d be nice to get a week to just health up, prepare and go into the next week ready to play.”

READ MORE: Greg Jockims named GM and head coach of Saskatchewan Rattlers

Barker, a Saskatoon native, will play his final regular-season games at the Physical Activity Complete (PAC) this weekend.

The Huskies host the Golden Bears at 8 p.m. CT on Friday and Saturday.

The U Sports teams haven’t met this season but Alberta defeated Saskatchewan in both meetings during the 2017-18 season.

