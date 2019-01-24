Greg Jockims named GM and head coach of Saskatchewan Rattlers

The Saskatchewan Rattlers have named a familiar face to the local basketball scene as the team’s first head coach and general manager.

Team president Lee Genier said they are thrilled to have Greg Jockims lead the Rattlers when they tip-off in the inaugural season of the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL).

“He has a proven track record as a winning coach on the national stage and has strong ties to the community,” Genier said in a statement.

“I know that the people of Saskatchewan are in for some very exciting basketball starting in May, and Greg is the right person to lead the team in its historic inaugural season.”

Jockims coach the Saskatchewan Huskies from 1998 to 2011, helping to rebuild the team and lead them to seven-straight playoff appearances.

The highlight came in 2010, when the Huskies won the CIS national championship.

He is also a graduate of the program, having played five seasons for the Huskies before turning to coaching.

Jockims most recently spent time as a high-performance coach with Basketball Saskatchewan.

He also has some professional basketball experience, serving as an assistant coach with the Saskatoon Slam in 1993.

Genier said Jockims will bring a high-intensity and fast-paced game to the hardwood floor.

Jockims first task is recruiting and assembling the team’s roster, which must be comprised of at least 70 per cent Canadian players, for the season opener on May 9, 2019.