January 23, 2019 11:47 pm

Man airlifted by STARS after serious 2-vehicle highway crash near Chestermere

By Online Journalist  Global News

STARS took a man to a Calgary hospital after a semi-trailer truck collided with a car on Highway 564 at Highway 9 on Wednesday.

Police are investigating after a serious collision northeast of Chestermere, Alta., took place Wednesday evening.

RCMP said the crash happened at Highway 564 and Highway 9 east of Delacour at 5:45 p.m.

A car was heading east on Highway 564 when it collided with a semi-trailer truck going south on Highway 9, police said.

STARS said a man in his 30s — the lone occupant of the vehicle, according to police — was flown to Foothills Medical Centre. Officials have not confirmed his condition.

RCMP said the semi driver was not injured.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

