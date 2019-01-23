Man airlifted by STARS after serious 2-vehicle highway crash near Chestermere

Police are investigating after a serious collision northeast of Chestermere, Alta., took place Wednesday evening.

RCMP said the crash happened at Highway 564 and Highway 9 east of Delacour at 5:45 p.m.

A car was heading east on Highway 564 when it collided with a semi-trailer truck going south on Highway 9, police said.

STARS said a man in his 30s — the lone occupant of the vehicle, according to police — was flown to Foothills Medical Centre. Officials have not confirmed his condition.

RCMP said the semi driver was not injured.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.