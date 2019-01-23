Traffic
January 23, 2019 9:34 pm

Minor injuries, front-end damage after ambulance-car crash in northwest Calgary

By Online Journalist  Global News

An ambulance and a car collided in northwest Calgary on Wednesday.

Global News
A A

As roads grew slicker with snow on Wednesday, an ambulance responding to a call ended up in a crash in northwest Calgary.

Police said the collision happened near 16 Avenue N.W. and 19 Street N.W. at around 1:45 p.m.

EMS said an ambulance was en route with lights on and siren sounding when it collided with another vehicle.

Another ambulance was called in to take the driver of the car to Foothills Medical Centre with minor injuries.

The ambulance crew was also taken to hospital for precautionary reasons, where they were assessed and released without any injuries.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Ambulance
Ambulance crash
ambulance crash Calgary
Calgary ambulance
EMS
EMS crash
EMS vs. car
EMS vs. car Calgary
Foothills Medical Centre
northwest Calgary ambulance crash
northwest Calgary crash

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.