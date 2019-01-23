Minor injuries, front-end damage after ambulance-car crash in northwest Calgary

As roads grew slicker with snow on Wednesday, an ambulance responding to a call ended up in a crash in northwest Calgary.

Police said the collision happened near 16 Avenue N.W. and 19 Street N.W. at around 1:45 p.m.

EMS said an ambulance was en route with lights on and siren sounding when it collided with another vehicle.

Another ambulance was called in to take the driver of the car to Foothills Medical Centre with minor injuries.

The ambulance crew was also taken to hospital for precautionary reasons, where they were assessed and released without any injuries.

