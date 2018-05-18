Highway 564 near Delacour blocked due to truck rollover

A highway in southern Alberta is closed while RCMP investigate a collision.

Rocky View County RCMP were called to the truck rollover at Highway 564 between Highway 791 and Range Road 281 near Delacour, Alta. at around 2 a.m. on Friday.

The driver of the truck is being treated by EMS for minor injuries, an RCMP news release said on Friday morning.

Police are asking drivers to use an alternate route while the investigation is completed. It was not immediately clear how long it would be until the highway would be passable again.

Delacour is about 27 kilometres east of Calgary.