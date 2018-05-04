1 dead in crash north of Cochrane involving semi-truck, 2 RVs, pickup truck: EMS
A person has died as a result of a multi-vehicle crash north of Cochrane, Alta. on Friday, Calgary EMS said.
The RCMP said at about 6 p.m., officers were called to a collision on Highway 22 at Township Road 292 involving a semi-truck, two RVs and a pickup truck.
They said a collision analyst was at the scene and traffic was expected to be rerouted for several hours.
Calgary EMS said four people suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the crash.
More to come…
