Traffic
May 4, 2018 11:35 pm
Updated: May 4, 2018 11:37 pm

1 dead in crash north of Cochrane involving semi-truck, 2 RVs, pickup truck: EMS

By Online journalist  Global News

File photo of an RCMP cruiser.

Global News
A A

A person has died as a result of a multi-vehicle crash north of Cochrane, Alta. on Friday, Calgary EMS said.

The RCMP said at about 6 p.m., officers were called to a collision on Highway 22 at Township Road 292 involving a semi-truck, two RVs and a pickup truck.

They said a collision analyst was at the scene and traffic was expected to be rerouted for several hours.

Calgary EMS said four people suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the crash.

More to come…

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Alberta RCMP
Cochrane
deadly crash
Didsbury RCMP
Fatal Crash
Highway 22
Township Road 292

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News