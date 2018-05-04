1 dead in crash north of Cochrane involving semi-truck, 2 RVs, pickup truck: EMS

A person has died as a result of a multi-vehicle crash north of Cochrane, Alta. on Friday, Calgary EMS said.

The RCMP said at about 6 p.m., officers were called to a collision on Highway 22 at Township Road 292 involving a semi-truck, two RVs and a pickup truck.

They said a collision analyst was at the scene and traffic was expected to be rerouted for several hours.

Calgary EMS said four people suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the crash.

More to come…