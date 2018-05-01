Traffic
May 1, 2018 9:02 pm

2-vehicle crash shuts down Highway 28 north of Gibbons: RCMP

By Online journalist  Global News

Traffic on Highway 28 north of Gibbons, Alta. was being rerouted on Tuesday evening as the RCMP investigated a two-vehicle crash.

Traffic on Highway 28 north of Gibbons, Alta. is being rerouted on Tuesday evening as the RCMP investigates a two-vehicle crash.

Morinville RCMP said officers were called to the crash, which occurred between Township Road 564 and Township Road 570, on Tuesday afternoon.

Drivers were being asked to avoid the area. Police did not provide details on any injuries.

Photos from a Global News viewer showed a mangled minivan at the scene of the crash.

Police did not say how long traffic would be impacted by their investigation.

More to come…

Global 1 News Helicopter

