April 28, 2018 2:43 am

2 killed in highway crash north of Cochrane: RCMP

By Weather Anchor  Global News

Two people were killed in a two-vehicle crash north of Cochrane Friday.

Google Maps
The RCMP said the collision occurred on Highway 22 and Township Road 274 at around 10:30 p.m.

Both vehicles involved the crash had a single occupant and both drivers were pronounced dead on scene.

Police said crews were on scene and the intersection would remain impassable for several hours.

Police did not say what caused the crash.

 

