Man seriously injured after pickup truck crashes northeast of Edmonton

The driver of a pickup truck was airlifted to hospital in Edmonton on Monday evening after his pickup truck crashed near Waskatenau, Alta.

The RCMP said officers were called to a single-vehicle crash on Highway 831 near Township Road 582 at about 6:30 p.m.

They said an investigation into what happened is ongoing but investigators believe the truck was headed north when it rolled into a ditch. Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash.

Police said the man was taken to hospital by a STARS Air Ambulance helicopter and described his injuries as “serious.”

Waskatenau is about 100 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.

