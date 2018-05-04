28-year-old man killed in 2-vehicle crash near Caroline: Alberta RCMP

The RCMP say an investigation is ongoing to try and determine what led to a deadly, two-vehicle crash near Caroline, Alta. on Wednesday night.

Emergency crews were called to a collision on Highway 54 near Range Road 5-0 just before 10 p.m. Police said the crash involved an SUV and a car. The 28-year-old man who was driving the car was pronounced dead at the scene while the 17-year-old girl who was driving the SUV was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

On Friday, the RCMP issued a news release in which it said at this point, investigators believe the car was headed west on the highway when it crossed the centre-line and collided head-on with the SUV, which was headed east.

Police said they are still investigating all possible contributing factors to the crash.

The name of the man who died was not released.