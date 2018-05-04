Driver may have suffered medical episode prior to Alberta school bus crash

Twenty-one children were taken to hospital for observation after a school bus ended up in the ditch in northern Alberta.

At around 8:40 a.m. on Friday, Fort Vermillion RCMP were called to a school bus collision. The bus was reportedly headed to Hill Crest Community School. When it turned onto Highway 697, the bus went off the road, coming to rest in a treed area.

The children were assessed by EMS on scene and were bussed to hospital for further observation. No serious injuries were reported.

Police believe the 54-year-old driver may have suffered a medical episode prior to the collision. He was taken to hospital where he was in stable condition as of Friday morning.

Hill Crest Community School is a kindergarten to Grade 9 school. No details on the ages of the children were given by RCMP. The investigation is ongoing.