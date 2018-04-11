Traffic
April 11, 2018 12:15 pm

No injuries on school bus involved in central Alberta head-on collision

By Web Producer  Global News

A photo of an RCMP vehicle.

Global News/File
A school bus was involved in a head-on collision in central Alberta Wednesday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the scene of the collision on Highway 11A at Range Road 10 near Sylvan Lake at around 7:30 a.m.

Police said the driver of a truck involved in the crash suffered undetermined injuries but none of the eight children or the driver on the bus was injured.

An RCMP collision analyst is investigating the cause of the collision.

Highway 11A traffic was being re-routed in both directions.

