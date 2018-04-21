School bus driver charged after suspected impaired driving incident in Caledon: OPP

A bus driver has been charged after allegedly driving a school bus transporting elementary students impaired on Friday afternoon.

Ontario Provincial Police said the man was driving at a speed which concerned staff aboard a bus with students returning from a field trip to Albion Hills Conservation Area in Caledon.

In a letter sent home to parents, St. Alfred School principal Lori DeWitte said the driver became verbally aggressive when asked to slow down, which prompted staff to call police.

“Police intervened and arrested the driver for suspected impaired driving,” the letter said.

“A replacement bus and driver were dispatched to bring students and staff home.”

Sgt. Peter Leon told Global News on Saturday the driver has been charged, but would not confirm whether it was for impaired driving or not.

He said more information will be released Monday.

St. Alfred School applauded its staff as well as police in a statement sent to Global News.

“We commend our staff for their actions, our students for their discipline and composure while this incident was taking place, and the OPP for their swift response,” the statement said.

“We are relieved that all students and staff are home and safe.”

Police have not released the name of the bus driver.