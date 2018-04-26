World
April 26, 2018 11:09 am

At least 12 children, driver killed after train slams into school bus in India

By Online Video Producer  Global News

WATCH ABOVE: Railway officials provide update on deadly collision between a school bus and train

A A

At least 12 children are dead after a school van and a train collided at a railway crossing in northern India.

Officials said the accident occurred early Thursday as the van was transporting 22 students, all between the ages of five and 14, to a local school in Uttar Pradesh state.

READ MORE: 23 children killed in India when school bus plunges into gorge

Five injured students remained in critical condition, top police officer O.P. Singh said.

The bus driver, who reportedly ignored a guard’s signal to stop, was also killed in the accident.

The Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh state has ordered a probe to determine the cause of the incident.

The tragic crash is the second major accident involving school children in a just over two weeks. At least 24 children and three adults were killed when a school bus plunged off a mountain road in northern India on April 9.

— With a file from Reuters.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
bus crash Uttar Pradesh
India
India school bus crash
School Bus
school bus crash
Train
Train Crash
Uttar Pradesh bus crash

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News