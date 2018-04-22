Edmonton protest rape and murder of 8-year-old Indian girl

A group gathered on the steps of the Alberta Legislature Sunday afternoon to protest the rape and murder of an 8-year-old Muslim girl in Indian-controlled Kashmir.

Asifa Banu was killed in January after being kidnapped from the Himalayan foothills where she was tending her family’s horses.

Six men, including two police officers, are accused of being directly involved in the attack on the 8-year-old.

Authorities said the attack had been planned for more than a month to scare the Muslim community away from that region.

One of those policemen also allegedly joined in the search for her body, while two other officials were arrested for attempts to destroy evidence.

“We don’t want this to happen to anyone else and this is really a heartbreaking situation,” organizer Surendra Padmanabhuni said.

“I have a three-year-old girl and I’m a little worried how the country is going at this time and I’m completely saddened about this whole incident.”

A candlelight vigil has been planned for next Sunday in Mill Woods.