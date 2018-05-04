School bus carrying students ends up partially in ravine after crash in Bolton

No injuries were reported after a school bus carrying students collided with two other vehicles in Bolton and ended up partially in a ravine.

The incident happened just after 8 a.m. Friday near Humberview Secondary School at Humber Lea Road and King Street East around 50 kilometres north of Toronto.

READ MORE: 2 adults, 6 children in serious condition after bus and van crash head-on in central Ontario

Ontario provincial police say the bus was climbing a hill with 17 high school students on board when it stopped, rolled backwards and collided with two passenger vehicles – a Jeep and a Ford Focus.

The bus eventually rolled into the Humber River and its back end became partially submerged.

The Peel District School Board said students inside the bus were not hurt.

READ MORE: Children injured after vehicle collides with school bus in Toronto

Police shut down the area to traffic for about two hours for the investigation. The exact cause of the crash is still unknown.

— With a file from The Canadian Press