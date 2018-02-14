Canada
Children injured after vehicle collides with school bus in Toronto

Toronto police say several children were injured after the school bus they were riding in was hit by a vehicle in the city’s Davenport neighbourhood.

Police said they responded to a call just before 8 a.m. Wednesday of a collision at Davenport Road and Somerset Avenue.

Authorities said a number of children on the school bus suffered minor injuries.

The driver of the other vehicle, believed to be a woman in her 70s, also suffered minor injuries, police said.

There is no word on who was at fault in the collision.

Police said roads in the area will be closed for the investigation.

