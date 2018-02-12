No one injured after school bus catches fire in northwest Toronto

Toronto firefighters say no one was injured after a school bus became engulfed in flames in Etobicoke on Monday afternoon.

First responders were sent to the area of Royal York and Dixon roads just before 2 p.m. after a caller reported that the engine of a school bus had caught fire.

Students on the bus were able to safely exit the vehicle.

Toronto police said tow trucks were called in to remove the vehicle after the blaze was extinguished.

Vehicle Fire [Etobicoke]

Dixon Road @ Royal York Road

Dispatched: 12/02/18 @ 13:49 EST

[Stn: 442] Pumper-442

General Area: https://t.co/oQvimmPP1p — Toronto Fire (@tofire) February 12, 2018

