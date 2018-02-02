Emergency crews responding to serious SUV, bus crash near Collingwood

Emergency officials say they are responding to a serious crash involving a SUV and a bus near Collingwood.
Ontario Provincial Police said the collision happened on Highway 26, north of Stayner, Friday afternoon.
The Clearview Fire Department said five individuals in a SUV have serious injuries and multiple youth on-board the bus have minor injuries.
Ornge air ambulance told Global News two helicopters are being sent to the area.
More to come.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.