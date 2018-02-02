Traffic
February 2, 2018 3:00 pm
Updated: February 2, 2018 3:19 pm

Emergency crews responding to serious SUV, bus crash near Collingwood

By Digital Broadcast Journalist  Global News

Emergency crews are responding to a crash north of Stayner, Ont.

Jason Whyte
A A

Emergency officials say they are responding to a serious crash involving a SUV and a bus near Collingwood.

Ontario Provincial Police said the collision happened on Highway 26, north of Stayner, Friday afternoon.

The Clearview Fire Department said five individuals in a SUV have serious injuries and multiple youth on-board the bus have minor injuries.

Ornge air ambulance told Global News two helicopters are being sent to the area.

More to come.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Clearview Fire
Ontario Provincial Police
Ontario traffic
OPP
Stayner
Stayner crash
Traffic

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News