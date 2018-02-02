Emergency crews responding to serious SUV, bus crash near Collingwood

Emergency officials say they are responding to a serious crash involving a SUV and a bus near Collingwood.

Ontario Provincial Police said the collision happened on Highway 26, north of Stayner, Friday afternoon.

The Clearview Fire Department said five individuals in a SUV have serious injuries and multiple youth on-board the bus have minor injuries.

Ornge air ambulance told Global News two helicopters are being sent to the area.

More to come.