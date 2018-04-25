1 dead in fiery crash between semi-truck, vehicle on Alberta highway

One person is dead following a collision between a semi-truck and another vehicle on Highway 22X near Indus Wednesday morning.

Emergency crews were called just before 8:30 a.m., according to EMS.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene when first responders arrived.

Viewer photos of the scene showed plumes of black smoke billowing from the crash site.

Global1 helicopter footage showed the semi-truck completely burned.

EMS said two other semi-trucks were involved in the crash, but as of 12:45 p.m. it was not known how.