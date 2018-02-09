Accidents
February 9, 2018 1:07 pm
Updated: February 9, 2018 3:29 pm

Stoney Trail in Calgary partially closed due to multiple vehicle collisions

By Online journalist  Global News

WATCH: A multi-vehicle pile-up on Stoney Trail caused Calgary police to close part of the thoroughfare on Friday morning. Global 1 chopper flew overhead.

A A

 

Calgary police closed the westbound lanes of Stoney Trail S.E. between Chaparral Blvd. S.E. and Cranston Blvd. S.E. on Friday morning after multiple vehicle collisions.

At around 9 a.m., eastbound traffic came into some fog.

“It [then] started a string of collisions that ended with approximately 50 vehicles being involved,” said Jeff Bell, duty inspector with the Calgary Police Service.

WATCH: A multi-vehicle pileup on a Calgary highway sent eight people to hospital Friday morning.

Bell said they usually only see five to 10 vehicles in accidents like this.

“But to have 50 vehicles is quite big,” he said.

Bell said eight people were transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

 

 

StoneyCreekAccident3

Westbound Stoney Creek S.E. in Calgary is closed due to multiple vehicle collisions.

Jill Croteau/Global News Calgary
StoneyTrailAccident1

Westbound Stoney Creek S.E. in Calgary is closed due to multiple vehicle collisions.

Jill Croteau/Global News Calgary
StoneyTrailAccident2

Westbound Stoney Creek S.E. in Calgary is closed due to multiple vehicle collisions.

Jill Croteau/Global News Calgary

Police are asking motorists to avoid the area while emergency services attend the scene.

 

 

 

Report an error
Global News