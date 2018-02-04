Woman killed in fatal crash on Highway 1 near Chestermere
A woman is dead after a fatal two-vehicle collision that happened on Highway 1 eastbound at Range Road 284 near Chestermere, Alta., Saturday night.
RCMP said the woman was pronounced dead at the scene but no further details about the crash have been released.
Highway 1 eastbound at Range Road 284 was impassable and would remain closed while RCMP investigated what caused the collision, according to officials.
Motorists were asked to take an alternate route.
