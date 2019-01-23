Sexy plants, ‘horn-y’ talk and mating ritual dance-off part of Manitoba Museum’s Valentines Day

This event isn’t for the kids.

The Manitoba Museum is spicing up Valentine’s Day with a hot, scientific, swinging event called Wild Romance.

The night will include ” tango lessons, a pop-up talk on all things “horn”-y (and antler-y) by the Curator of Zoology, and the Museum’s first ever “Animal Mating Ritual Dance-Off.”

“Your Valentine’s Day experience includes a Pollinator “Dating Game” Scavenger Hunt through the Museum Galleries and a talk by the Curator of Botany entitled, Plants Just Wanna Have Sex.”

Happening from 6-11 p.m. on Valentines Day, the event is great for friends, couples or singles (both those looking for love and those who are not.) A cash bar and snacks will be available.

The above event may not be for the kids, but there is a party for the kids downstairs, taking over the Science Gallery.

The evening will feature hands-on crafts, demonstrations, and a dance party. The hours are also 6-11 p.m. on Feb. 14. And yes, families are welcome.

Admission for both events is $15 per person or $12 for members.

