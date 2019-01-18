Do you recognize this dinosaur? Manitoba Museum takes unique approach to lost-and-found

The Manitoba Museum is no stranger to dinosaur bones, but a different type of dino has been roaming its halls lately.

The museum has taken to social media to help reunite a small, plush dinosaur with its owner.

Photos of the little critter – who was left behind at the museum’s earth history gallery – visiting various dinosaur-related exhibits have appeared on Facebook and Twitter in a unique take on lost-and-found.

If you have any info to help the stuffed dinosaur find its home, call the Manitoba Museum at (204) 956-2830.

This little dino has lost its way and is looking for its owner! Dino has visited our Earth History Gallery but will be having a sleepover at our security desk. If this dino plushy belongs to you or someone you know, please contact the Manitoba Museum. #lostdino pic.twitter.com/e7naX5Ptir — Manitoba Museum (@ManitobaMuseum) January 17, 2019

