Hamilton police arrest suspect in 6 reported robberies

Hamilton police have arrested a man in connection with six robberies in the city.
On Tuesday afternoon, police say a masked man entered the Scotiabank on Queenston Road, where he demanded money from the teller, before fleeing the scene on foot.
Shortly after the alleged robbery, an officer who was responding to the area noticed a man matching the suspect description running across the bank parking lot and entering a cab.
The suspect was taken into custody and police say the investigation linked him to five separate robberies which happened earlier this month at banks and stores within the Hamilton area.
Robert William O’Brien, 41, of no fixed address, is now facing several charges.
