Hamilton hospitals share $8M in provincial funding for upgrades, maintenance

The provincial government is spending more than $8 million to upgrade, repair and maintain Hamilton’s hospitals.

The funding from the Ministry of Health and Long-Term Care is part of the $175 million that is being doled out to 128 Ontario hospitals.

“The health and safety of patients and families is a priority for our government,” said Flamborough-Glanbrook MPP Donna Skelly.

“That’s why we must make the necessary investments now, to ensure our Hamilton hospitals have the facilities they need to continue to provide excellent, quality care to patients. This funding will help with some of the needed upgrades, improvements and maintenance necessary so patients and families have access to reliable, quality care they expect and deserve.”

Hamilton Health Sciences is getting more than $6.1 million while St. Joseph’s Healthcare Hamilton will receive just over $2.5 million.

“Our government is investing in essential health-care projects to ensure the people of Ontario will have health-care services they can depend on now and for future generations,” said Deputy Premier and Minister of Health and Long-Term Care, Christine Elliott.

“We will continue to listen to the patients and the people who plan and work on the front lines. Together, we will create a health-care system that works for the people of Ontario.”