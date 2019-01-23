Hamilton police investigating two reported break-ins at EB Games

Hamilton police are investigating two separate reported break-ins at EB Games.

READ MORE: Hamilton man arrested for allegedly calling 911 almost 250 times

Police say the thefts took place early Wednesday morning at the EB Games store on Golf Links Road in Ancaster and on Jan. 5, at EB Games on Rymal Road East near Upper Centennial in Glanbrook.

In each of the incidents, police say the suspects used a pickup truck to smash through the front doors and steal gaming consoles.

The two incidents are believed to be related.

READ MORE: Hamilton acupuncturist charged with 2 counts of sexual assault

Any witnesses are being asked to contact police.

EB Game Stores is hit again and the targeted merchandise is gaming units. Police feel they are linked and continue to investigate. https://t.co/CNtB90xmwZ #HamOnt pic.twitter.com/WR66scy45K — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) January 23, 2019

.@HamiltonPolice investigating an overnight break & enter at the @EBGamesCanada store on Golf Links Road. Suspects utilized a vehicle to ram through the storefront and security fences, stealing an unknown amount of merchandise #HamOnt pic.twitter.com/Hx4DXYhvzN — Andrew Collins (@ACollinsPhoto) January 23, 2019