Hamilton police investigating two reported break-ins at EB Games

Hamilton police are investigating two separate reported break-ins at EB Games.
READ MORE: Hamilton man arrested for allegedly calling 911 almost 250 times
Police say the thefts took place early Wednesday morning at the EB Games store on Golf Links Road in Ancaster and on Jan. 5, at EB Games on Rymal Road East near Upper Centennial in Glanbrook.
In each of the incidents, police say the suspects used a pickup truck to smash through the front doors and steal gaming consoles.
The two incidents are believed to be related.
READ MORE: Hamilton acupuncturist charged with 2 counts of sexual assault
Any witnesses are being asked to contact police.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.