Canada
January 23, 2019 12:30 pm

Hamilton police investigating two reported break-ins at EB Games

By Reporter  Global News

Two reported break-ins at EB Games stores are under investigation by Hamilton police.

Andrew Collins
Hamilton police are investigating two separate reported break-ins at EB Games.

Police say the thefts took place early Wednesday morning at the EB Games store on Golf Links Road in Ancaster and on Jan. 5, at EB Games on Rymal Road East near Upper Centennial in Glanbrook.

In each of the incidents, police say the suspects used a pickup truck to smash through the front doors and steal gaming consoles.

The two incidents are believed to be related.

Any witnesses are being asked to contact police.

