January 23, 2019 12:19 pm
Updated: January 23, 2019 12:29 pm

Transportation minister announces driverless cars allowed on Ontario roads

By The Canadian Press

An Uber driverless car waits in traffic during a test drive in San Francisco in late 2016.

AP Photo/Eric Risberg
TORONTO – Driverless cars are now allowed on Ontario roads.

Transportation Minister Jeff Yurek has announced that, as of Jan. 1, participants in Ontario’s automated vehicle pilot program can test driverless cars on public roadways, under strict conditions.

The program’s nine participants – including BlackBerry’s QNX, Magna, Uber and the University of Waterloo – are currently testing 10 vehicles, but aren’t yet using fully driverless ones.

Yurek also announced that members of the public will be able to drive “Level 3” conditionally automated vehicles, which manage most safety-critical driving functions but the driver must be ready to take control of the vehicle at all times.

The Progressive Conservative government says it isn’t aware of any such vehicles for sale in Canada yet, but once they become available, they will be allowed on Ontario roads.

The changes were first proposed last year by the previous Liberal government.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

