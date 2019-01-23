Montreal police arrest suspect in Metro pepper spray incident

Montreal police have arrested a 38-year-old man following an incident in the Metro earlier this month that left thousands of commuters stranded.

Three lines of the Société de transport de Montréal (STM) network were shut down Jan. 9 after a situation deteriorated between two men at the Champ-de-Mars Metro station on the orange line.

READ MORE: Jean Dumontier, architect and artist of Montreal subway stations, dies

“One of them used pepper spray on the Metro platform,” said Caroline Chèvrefils, a spokesperson with Montreal police.

WATCH BELOW: Could a compensation package improve Montreal’s public transit system?

Officers arrived on the scene and located the victim, a man in his 50s. He was then taken to hospital.

READ MORE: Longueuil resident advocates for expanded and better access to STM metros

About 15 people were “likely affected” by the pepper spray, leading to the emergency shutdown.

Two of them were evaluated by Urgences-Santé and a woman in her 40s was transported to hospital.

WATCH BELOW: Montreal disability-rights activists want Quebec to help out